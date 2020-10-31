Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 40.1%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. ATIF has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
ATIF Company Profile
