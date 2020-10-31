Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 40.1%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATIF stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. ATIF has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019.

