Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 32.5%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

