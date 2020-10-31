Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Declines By 25.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

