Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Decreases By 38.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $36,791.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,350 shares in the company, valued at $373,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lyle Berman sold 455,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,153,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,159. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

