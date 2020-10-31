Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 38.6%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGMH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised AGM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.