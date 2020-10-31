Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,323.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.
Shares of SHOP opened at $925.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.03 and its 200-day moving average is $898.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.07, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
