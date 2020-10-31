Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,323.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of SHOP opened at $925.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.03 and its 200-day moving average is $898.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.07, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

