SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.16

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 10441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SFL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Get SFL alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SFL by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 137,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,323 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.