ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $517.90 and last traded at $510.59. Approximately 2,854,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,946,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.05.
The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%.
NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
