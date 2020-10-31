ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $517.90 and last traded at $510.59. Approximately 2,854,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,946,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.05.

The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.