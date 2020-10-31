ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $559.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $512.00 to $559.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.21. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

