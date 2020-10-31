ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $550.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

NYSE NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day moving average of $422.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

