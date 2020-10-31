Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Up 6.1% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) shot up 6.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.22. 2,355,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,194,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

