Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) versus Cognex (NYSE:CGNX) Head to Head Contrast

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cognex shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cognex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Cognex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.23 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.56 Cognex $725.63 million 15.72 $203.87 million $1.16 56.81

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Cognex 20.50% 10.67% 7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Senseonics and Cognex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 3 4 2 0 1.89

Cognex has a consensus price target of $57.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Senseonics.

Summary

Cognex beats Senseonics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex ViDi, a deep learning-based image analysis software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts comprising In-Sight product line of vision systems and a range of 3D vision systems. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

