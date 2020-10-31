Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.36 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

