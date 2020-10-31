Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

SMICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SMICY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $938.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.92 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

