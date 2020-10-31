Selway Asset Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

