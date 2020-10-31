Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,185,394 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.