Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,616 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 320.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,616 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

