Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.