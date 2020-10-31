Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

