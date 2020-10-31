Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of JBLU opened at $11.97 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

