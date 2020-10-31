Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.47. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 157,285 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

