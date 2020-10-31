Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,926,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

