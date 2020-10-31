Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4,958.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 577,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 566,461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

