SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.68. SEACOR Marine shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Abendschein bought 75,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $246,009.84. 14.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 177.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 329.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

