Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) vs. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Critical Comparison

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 0.56% -0.61% -0.35% Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A

Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seaboard and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $6.84 billion 0.58 $283.00 million N/A N/A Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Seaboard has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seaboard and Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. This segment operates through a fleet of 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers; and other related equipment. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches. PowerShares’ asset management philosophy and investment discipline are deeply rooted in the application of intuitive factor analysis and model implementation to enhance investment decisions. Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets.

