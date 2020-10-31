Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,048,000 after acquiring an additional 138,715 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 873,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

