Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

