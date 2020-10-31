SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Up 108.9% in October

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the September 30th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 610.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. SBI has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 3.17.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

