SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.94-9.33 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.37 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.16.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

