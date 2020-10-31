Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.71. Sasol shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 47,315 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
