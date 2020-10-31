Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $4.71. Sasol shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 47,315 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sasol by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

