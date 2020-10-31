SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

SASDY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. SAS AB has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

