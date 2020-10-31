Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.77, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.