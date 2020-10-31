SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.23. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $58.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.