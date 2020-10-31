SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

SCHYY opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

