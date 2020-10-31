Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 18.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 180,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 167,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $62,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $66,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

