Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $44.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

