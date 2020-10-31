Royal Caribbean Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 85,930 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,059 call options.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

