Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.89).

ETR DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.83. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

