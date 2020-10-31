Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $372.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.