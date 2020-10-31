Royal Bank of Canada Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $26.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

TEX stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

