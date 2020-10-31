Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. AXA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 747.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,022,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $371.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average of $394.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

