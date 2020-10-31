Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 995,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 182,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

