Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

