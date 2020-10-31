Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

