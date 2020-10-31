Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,463.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

