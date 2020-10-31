Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

