Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) & Quaker Chemical (OTCMKTS:KWR)

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quaker Chemical and Synthesis Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.76%. Given Quaker Chemical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quaker Chemical is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical -2.46% 6.45% 2.71% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quaker Chemical has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Synthesis Energy Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical $1.13 billion 3.00 $31.62 million $5.83 32.73 Synthesis Energy Systems $1.51 million 0.39 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

Quaker Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Summary

Quaker Chemical beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

