Reviewing Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mercadolibre and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -5.89% -3.46% -1.39% NIC 13.84% 20.19% 13.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercadolibre and NIC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $2.30 billion 26.28 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -722.65 NIC $354.20 million 4.24 $50.43 million $0.77 29.12

NIC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercadolibre and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 0 2 15 0 2.88 NIC 0 1 2 1 3.00

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,153.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. NIC has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given NIC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Summary

NIC beats Mercadolibre on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

