Reviewing Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB $26.33 billion 0.73 $1.10 billion $3.07 17.51 Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.84 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 2.55% 4.65% 2.24% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB 1 0 2 0 2.33 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.24%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is more favorable than Primo Water.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB beats Primo Water on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile and Colombia under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company engages in the production and distribution of coolers, commercial refrigeration equipment, and plastic cases, as well as food processing, preservation, and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 17,999 OXXO small-format stores in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru; 2,361 drugstores in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia; and 539 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

