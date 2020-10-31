Reviewing Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) & Therma-Med (NASDAQ:THRA)

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Therma-Med has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.9% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Big 5 Sporting Goods and Therma-Med, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A

Big 5 Sporting Goods presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.36%.

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Therma-Med’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods 1.39% 6.11% 1.59% Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Therma-Med’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $996.49 million 0.16 $8.44 million $0.41 17.90 Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. As of May 27, 2020, it operated 431 stores. The company also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. engages in the provision, acquisition, exploration, and development services if precious metal and mineral properties in North America. Its exploration property includes Hindon Copper located in Ontario, Canada. The company was founded on August 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

